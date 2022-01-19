Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,164 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Medpace worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

