Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Financial Bankshares worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.