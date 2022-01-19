Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Triumph Bancorp worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

TBK stock opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.