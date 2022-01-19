Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Glacier Bancorp worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

