Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 106,509 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Axonics worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

