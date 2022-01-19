Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Vontier worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,673,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 702,242 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

