Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,178.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,425.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

