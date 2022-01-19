Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.