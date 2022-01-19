Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PG traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.69. 404,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $393.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

