PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NYSE:PRG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 643,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. PROG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PROG by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

