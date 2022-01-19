Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%.

PRGS traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.