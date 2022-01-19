PSI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,975 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

