PSI Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTO traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. 6,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,135. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

