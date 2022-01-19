PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,098 shares of company stock worth $2,483,063 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,019. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

