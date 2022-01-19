PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. 16,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

