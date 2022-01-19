PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 80.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 383,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,037,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

