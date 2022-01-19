PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

PLYM traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,014. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $977.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

