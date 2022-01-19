PSI Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,028.55. 208,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,425,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 338.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,056.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $878.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

