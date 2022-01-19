Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,890 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.