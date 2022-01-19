Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 340.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

