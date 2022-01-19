Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 265,060 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

