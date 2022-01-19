Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $22.07 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 230.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.12.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

