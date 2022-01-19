Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $22.38 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of West Fraser Timber worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $63,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $33,295,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of WFG opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

