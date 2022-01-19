Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $37.49 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $37,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.