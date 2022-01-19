Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $30.66 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,661,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,426 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 208.12 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.