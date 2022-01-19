Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 366.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.