Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of VeriSign worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,781 shares of company stock worth $10,140,107. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

