Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $41,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

TRP opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

