PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

