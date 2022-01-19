PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

PCT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 895.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 156,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after purchasing an additional 443,646 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

