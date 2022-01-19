Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PMO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
