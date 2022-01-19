Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PMO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

