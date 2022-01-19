Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Q2 Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Q2 in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Q2’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. Q2 has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

