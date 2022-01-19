Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreased by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

NYSE C opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 874,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,861,000 after acquiring an additional 201,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

