Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Boosted by Truist Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 4.35. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 535,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

