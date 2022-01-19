Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Reduced by Analyst

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

WBA opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

