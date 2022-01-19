Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Americold Realty Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.