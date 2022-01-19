Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 63.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

