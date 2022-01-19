Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Reduced by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.21.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$162.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$178.29.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Insiders sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

