QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 335

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 335 ($4.57) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.53) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.38).

QQ stock opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.70. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.61.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($127,029.61). Also, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($18,010.64). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,115 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,305.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

