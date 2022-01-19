Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 3,266,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

