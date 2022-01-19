Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Comcast comprises 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 430,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

