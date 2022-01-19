Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. 2,216,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,226. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion and a PE ratio of -17.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.