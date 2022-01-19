Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Up 36.5% in December

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFTA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

QFTA stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Wednesday. 8,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

