Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,275 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CareDx worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 105.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 327,699 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,422,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

