Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,871 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

