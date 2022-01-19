Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

