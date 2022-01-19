Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.