Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,914,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,082,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

