Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 552,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 143,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

