Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.93.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

